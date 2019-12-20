TiC & Tony Tetuila set to make GHs 473,379.29 in a lawsuit against Wizkid

Top Stories

He is accusing Wizkid of sampling the chorus of ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ for his verse on DJ Tunez’s song, ‘Gbese’.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 4 hours ago
Ace Hiplife artistes, Tic and Tony Tetuila are jointly suing Nigeria’s Star boy, Wizkid, for copyright infringement.

According to the plaintiffs, Wizkid had sampled their song ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ released in 2004 but failed to pay for it.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Tic said Wizkid sampled the chorus of ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ for his verse on DJ Tunez’s song titled ‘Gbese’.

In a writ, Tic and Tony Tetuila are seeking damages to the tune of N30,000,000 equivalent to GH473,379.29 ($82,758.62).

They are also seeking 35% of both digital sales and royalties DJ Tunez and Wizkid received from the song.

See the writ below:

