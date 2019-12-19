M.anifest debunks rumors of beef with Stonebwoy ahead of Manifestivities '19

Rapper M.anifest has cleared the air on the presumed enmity between himself and Stonebwoy.

Advertisement

This is due to an agreed feature and appearance in the visuals of ‘Yawa No Dey’ by former Burniton Music Group signee, Kelvynboy.

The song which has largely been assumed to be a diss song to the BHIMNation president was released days after the news broke that Kelvynboy had parted ways with Stonebwoy’s label.

Manifest however in an interview on Hitz FM has debunked the rumours and further revealed that he has been featured in an already recorded and unreleased track by Stonebwoy this year.

Manifest is set to host his annual event, Manifestivities this Sunday at Bukom Arena.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!