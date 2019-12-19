I'm successful & have performed for presidents – shamed Samini to PADUA head

Top Stories

He revealed in an interview that he would take on the headmaster for his actions after Saminifest.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Samini has addressed an earlier dilemma he encountered while on a school tour at the Ebenezer Senior High School (PADUA) inside Dansoman ahead of his Saminifest event.

The Highgrade Family boss recounted how the school’s headmaster prevented him from addressing students as his looks were described as unbefitting.

“The headmaster of Ebenezer Senior High School decided that because of my dreadlocks, I was not fit to speak to the students of the school which is in Dansoman where I live, which is 5 minutes from my parents’ home,” he said.

He further expressed how emotionally hurt he was by that statement and how he couldn’t continue with the day’s activities. He had to shut himself up in his room and cool it off.

As part of his school tour in Dansoman, he went through his former school Saint Magaret Mary and other schools but no one denied them access to speak to the students.

“At Saint Margaret Mary, I went there with my dreadlocks and I met the Reverend Father who is the assistant headmaster and then I went and met the headmistress herself. Then I went to the vocational school with my dreadlocks,” he further noted.

“I’ve performed for the current and past presidents. My dad who is around the Headmaster’s age, lived with me in my dreads and he was cool with it. This is a disrespect to my father. I will deal with this after Saminifest”, he uttered.

He revealed how he has received intel, since the incident, from several people across social media on similar personal encounters with the headmaster who evidently doesn’t support anything sports and entertainment.

Saminifest is happening live this Saturday on the Dansoman High Street with a host of underground and A-list artistes passing through.

