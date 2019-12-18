Mr Drew incurs the wrath of Diana Asamoah due to latest single; Dw3

Top Stories

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Highly Spiritual signees, Krymi and Mr Drew are out with their official Christmas banger which features Sarkodie titled, Dw3.

The song which reverberates over a Highlife/Afrobeat swing carries a message that expresses an intense love affair.

However, Mr Drew in the second verse of the song played smart with an interesting wordplay of what he has denied to be the name of popular Gospel minstrel, Diana Asamoah.

She happens to have a popular worship single with the line, ‘Ma B) Wo Din na ma fr3 wo’.

That alone is enough evidence to say that Mr Drew was referring to the gospel artiste and yet he claims it’s the name of his ex-girlfriend.

While you judge for yourself, watch the audiovisual for the hit single by Krymi and Mr Drew below;

