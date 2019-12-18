Top Stories

Mix Master Garzy emerges Best Producer at 2019 MTN Hitmaker season 8

Mix Master Garzy was one of the renowned producers to help mentor these young talents.

4 hours ago
Mix Master Garzy emerges Best Producer at 2019 MTN Hitmaker
Photo Credit: Mix Master Garzy

Mix Master Garzy was announced as the best Beatmaker of 2019 MTN Hitmaker edition last night with a plaque and 10,000 Ghana Cedis.

The finals took place last Sunday night at the Fantasy Dome (Accra) with 4 contestants left (Nessa, Ali Baba, Kofi Pages & Lasmid).  

Mix Master Garzy was one of the renowned producers to help mentor these young talents. His team consisted of rappers Lasmid & Mawuly and singers Jeremy & Sinam. 

The annual MTN Hitmaker season 8 which started 3 months ago is aimed at helping outdoor great talents to the Ghana music industry.  

In this year’s edition, over 3000 artiste entries were submitted but 12 contestants got picked.

At the end of the competition, Rapper Lasmid a.k.a “Kela” emerged 2019 MTN Hitmaker season 8 winner. 

Congratulations to both of them for winning. The Most Wanted Producer / CEO of 2MG Music posted “2020 has already started and it’s going to be a great year”.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

