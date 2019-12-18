Top Stories

Joyce Blessing ushers thousands before the throne at maiden Doxazo Concert – Photos

She unveiled that Doxazo will be an annual event which will impact lives through praise and worship

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Joyce Blessing ushers thousands before the throne at maiden Doxazo Concert - Photos
Joyce Blessing ushers thousands before the throne at maiden Doxazo Concert - Photos Photo Credit: Joyce Blessing

The maiden edition of Joyce Blessing’s Doxazo concert held last Sunday, 15th December will interminably become one of the momentous experiences to gospel music lovers in Ghana.

Advertisement

The exquisitely dressed Joyce Blessing with a complement of her harmonious band churned out powerful new worship and praise songs from the singer’s repertoire.

The multifarious award-winning gospel singer paraded her musical prowess as usual with an energetic live ministration which will definitely leave the mammoth congregation who came to witness the event in nostalgia.

It was a moment full of blessings and excitement as patrons chorused and danced along with the gospel minister as she performed several hit songs of hers including; I Swerve You, Repent, Heavy Price, Monko Moakyi and more

The night was vitalized with guest ministration from the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Piesie Esther, Jayana, Jack Alolome, Francis Amo, Gideon Akumaa Mamazimbi, Kofi Sarpong and more.

It is quite obvious that Joyce Blessing has arrived musically as the maiden edition of Doxazo saw the Alive Chapel auditorium fully packed with enthused Joyce Blessing music lovers, family and fans.

Talking in an interview, Joyce Blessing unveiled that Doxazo will be an annual event which will impact lives through praise and worship delicacy.

The event was organised by DaveJoy Productions in collaboration with Unbreakable Ministries.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Photos: Jayana poses ahead of ‘Victory’ video release

Photos: Jayana poses ahead of ‘Victory’ video release

29th May 2019
Photo of Audio: Victory by Jayana feat. Joyce Blessing

Audio: Victory by Jayana feat. Joyce Blessing

4th April 2019
Photo of Audio: Di Asa by Joyce Blessing

Audio: Di Asa by Joyce Blessing

3rd April 2019
Photo of 2019 VGMAs – Akesse Brempong nominated

2019 VGMAs – Akesse Brempong nominated

15th March 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: