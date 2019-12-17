The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

Top Stories

DJ Mic Smith's 'Jama' got him the highest nominations in 3 categories among the Ghanaian acts

Nominees for the 2020 edition of Soundcity MVP Music Award Festival have been unveiled and it includes the names of several Ghanaian hitmakers.

Acts such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, StoneBwoy, Kuami Eugene, DopeNation, King Promise, Wendy Shay, DJ Mic Smith, Medikal, MOG and DJ Vyrusky bagged nominations in different categories.

Wendy Shay was the only female act from Ghana and the only Ghanaian nominated in the Best New MVP category.

DJ Mic Smith’s ‘Jama’ single got him the highest nominations among his Ghanaian counterparts in 3 solid categories including Best Collaboration, Listeners’ Choice and Song of the Year.

The award would be happening at the popular Eko Convention Center, Lagos on January 20, 2020.

See the list of categories and nominations of our Ghanaian acts in the 2020 Soundcity MVP Award Festival below:

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG)
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA]Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)
Falz (NG)
KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE)
Kwesta (SA)
Medikal (GH)
Shinski (KE)
Sarkodie (GH)
Reminisce (NG)
Ricky Rick (SA)
Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)
Blaq diamond (SA)
DopeNation (GH)
Ethic (KE)
Show Dem Camp (NG)
Toofan (TG)

African Producer of the Year

Cracker (NG)
Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jay Synth (NG)
Kel P (NG)
MOG (GH)
Ozedikus (NG)
Pheelz (NG)
Rexxie (NG)
S2Kizzy (TZ)

Best Male

Burna Boy (NG)
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)

African DJ of the Year

DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)
DJ Kaywise (NG)
DJ Neptune (NG)
DJ Spinall (NG)
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
DJ Zinhle (SA)

Listeners’ Choice

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG)
Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)
Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)
Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)
Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

Viewers’ Choice

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)
Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)
Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)
My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)
On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Video of the Year

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG)
Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Song of the Year

Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)
Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG)
Malwhede – King Monada (SA)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Case – Teni (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (NG)
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Shatta Wale (GH)
ShoMadjozi (SA)
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Wizkid (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)

Vote for our stars by visiting www.soundcitymvp.com

