Prince Bright lauds Emelia Brobbey amidst trolls; opts for a feature

Prince Bright of BukBak fame has waded in on the ongoing trolls being directed at Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey.

Emelia revealed that she is set to release another single in addition to ‘Fa Me Ko’, which has received a lot of backlash on social media since its release,

Prince Bright has lauded her efforts and offered to be featured on her next release because he admires her courage to bring out a song.

“To me her voice is nice and it takes a lot to sing behind the microphone. So the courage she got to do this song is amazing,” he said in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz.

He further inferred from the game of football stating, “We sit in the comfort of our homes and criticise the players of what should be done and what not to be done without knowing what actually goes on on the field.

“If we actually know what it takes to get behind the microphone, we won’t be criticising her like that.

It is not easy so I will like to commend her, she has done really well. If she is listening I would like her to feature me,” he said.

