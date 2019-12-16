Top Stories

Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now!

He is yet to release the entirety of his all Afrobeats album, Black Love

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now!
Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now! Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Facebook

Sarkodie has spoken up on the delay in the release of his much-publicized Black Love album, which he intends to release this Friday as against the advice of his management

Advertisement

Although he has released a number of chart-topping songs including a 7 track EP The Alpha, Saara, Lucky, Do You, among others, Sarkodie is yet to release the entirety of his all Afrobeats album, Black Love, as promised.

Sarkodie has therefore opened up to his fans to decide in a video below. What do you suggest?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Beyonce set to visit Ghana for 'Year of Return'

Beyonce set to visit Ghana for 'Year of Return'

5 days ago
Photo of MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1

MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1

5 days ago
Photo of Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

5 days ago
Photo of Jay Foley belittles Cardi B snub; recounts worse encounters with Omarion, Fat Joe

Jay Foley belittles Cardi B snub; recounts worse encounters with Omarion, Fat Joe

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: