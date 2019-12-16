Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now!

Sarkodie has spoken up on the delay in the release of his much-publicized Black Love album, which he intends to release this Friday as against the advice of his management

Although he has released a number of chart-topping songs including a 7 track EP The Alpha, Saara, Lucky, Do You, among others, Sarkodie is yet to release the entirety of his all Afrobeats album, Black Love, as promised.

Sarkodie has therefore opened up to his fans to decide in a video below. What do you suggest?

SarkNation what y’all saying ??? This Friday or Next year ?? #BlackLove pic.twitter.com/LgoX5XFUvW — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 15, 2019

