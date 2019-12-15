DanieltheVictor to storm the music scene with debut single; You are Worthy

Fast-rising Gospel artiste, DanieltheVictor, is set to take the Ghana entertainment industry by storm with a groundbreaking single dubbed, “You are Worthy”.

The sensational musician and mentee of popular gospel act, Kofi Dua-Anto (KODA), is poised to inspire Ghanaians with his latest worship song to be released on the 16th of December, 2019.

Touching on his life-changing encounter with KODA, the musician born Daniel Victor Nartey said, “I have known KODA for some years now and I must say he is a perfect blend of ingenuity and simplicity.

He is gifted at what he does, extremely professional, pays attention to detail and very frank.

“With the experience I have gathered from my journey through music right from the age of 11 years to what I have learned from KODA and other seasoned musicians, all I seek is to bless people with my gift as a singer, songwriter and composer.”

“You are worthy” is a melodious and easy to sing along worship song that tells of the holiness, faithfulness and greatness of God.

It is a song that will draw the hearts of listeners to the greatness of God and it promises to be a regular feature in the worship collection of music enthusiasts and various worship centers.

You can download “You are worthy” for free come 16th December, 2019 on all digital platforms.

