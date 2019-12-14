Top Stories

SK Frimpong tips Takoradi Gospel acts to soon take over the African Gospel music scene

He believes that God is bringing a revival that will let Ghana overtake Nigeria as the world powerhouse in Gospel Music

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 days ago
SK Frimpong tips Takoradi Gospel acts to soon take over the African Gospel music scene
SK Frimpong tips Takoradi Gospel acts to soon take over the African Gospel music scene Photo Credit: SK Frimpong/Facebook

Renowned Gospel Minister and worship leader, Stephen Kojo Frimpong known in the Gospel space as SK FRIMPONG has heaped praises on his fellow Takoradi-based Gospel artistes; saying the future looks bright for them.

Advertisement

SK Frimpong who has headlined many Gospel shows locally and internationally including his own annual gospel concert, DYNAMIC PRAISE sounded so confident that Takoradi Gospel ministers will take over soon.

He made this statement in an interview with Spice FM’s Bro Nat ahead of the All White edition of this year’s Spice Worship which is scheduled to come off on the 15th of December, 2019 at the Word of life assemblies of God, Anaji.

SK Frimpong said, a revival is about to hit the Gospel music industry in Ghana and it will start from Takoradi.

“The revival coming to Ghana is starting in Takoradi, I always say that God is bringing a revival that will let Ghana overtake Nigeria as the world powerhouse in Gospel Music, many ministers of God have prophesied this including my boss KODA”, he said.

“So if you look at how the youth have been proactive now; those praying are praying and those using social media are doing it, for now, many won’t see it but the future is bright” he added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

5 days ago
Photo of Jay Foley belittles Cardi B snub; recounts worse encounters with Omarion, Fat Joe

Jay Foley belittles Cardi B snub; recounts worse encounters with Omarion, Fat Joe

5 days ago
Photo of 1 on 1: My songs are not about sex but love – Ms Forson

1 on 1: My songs are not about sex but love – Ms Forson

6 days ago
Photo of Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview

Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: