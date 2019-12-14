SK Frimpong tips Takoradi Gospel acts to soon take over the African Gospel music scene

Renowned Gospel Minister and worship leader, Stephen Kojo Frimpong known in the Gospel space as SK FRIMPONG has heaped praises on his fellow Takoradi-based Gospel artistes; saying the future looks bright for them.

SK Frimpong who has headlined many Gospel shows locally and internationally including his own annual gospel concert, DYNAMIC PRAISE sounded so confident that Takoradi Gospel ministers will take over soon.

He made this statement in an interview with Spice FM’s Bro Nat ahead of the All White edition of this year’s Spice Worship which is scheduled to come off on the 15th of December, 2019 at the Word of life assemblies of God, Anaji.

SK Frimpong said, a revival is about to hit the Gospel music industry in Ghana and it will start from Takoradi.

“The revival coming to Ghana is starting in Takoradi, I always say that God is bringing a revival that will let Ghana overtake Nigeria as the world powerhouse in Gospel Music, many ministers of God have prophesied this including my boss KODA”, he said.

“So if you look at how the youth have been proactive now; those praying are praying and those using social media are doing it, for now, many won’t see it but the future is bright” he added.

