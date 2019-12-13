Top Stories

MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1

A playlist for Afro Nation Ghana

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 days ago
MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1
MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1. Photo Credit: Afro Nation

The Afro Nation festival and Moves Recordings have put together an all-star line-up from across Africa and the diaspora titled Afro Nation Vol 1, a trailblazing first installment in an ongoing collaboration.

Advertisement

Afro Nation Vol 1 features Ice Prince, Vanessa Mdee, Kidi, Slim Kofi, Adekunle Gold, Bisa Kdei, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Medikal, Darkovibes, Kuami Eugene, Boj, Oxlade, Joey B, Kiddblack, and Lighter TOD.

The tape covers the full spectrum of Afrobeats, from the Alte scene, to the bouncy, flute-driven banger of Wata Bam Bam.

This project is the first of its kind; the product of African artists, producers, and managers linking together from all four corners of the Earth and finding common ground in music from the motherland.

MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1
Afro Nation Vol 1 traklist

The seamless exchange of music and ideas allowed Moves Recordings to compile tracks that have, for example, been produced in Holland, recorded in Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana, then mixed in London, all in a matter of weeks.

Afro Nation Vol 1 has been released to coincide with Afro Nation Ghana, the next installment of the festival taking place in Accra, December 2019

The next installment of the series, Afro Nation Vol 2, will be recorded at a writing camp in Ghana during the Afro Nation Festival taking place between the 27-30 December 2019in the country’s capital, Accra.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

5 days ago
Photo of Jay Foley belittles Cardi B snub; recounts worse encounters with Omarion, Fat Joe

Jay Foley belittles Cardi B snub; recounts worse encounters with Omarion, Fat Joe

5 days ago
Photo of 1 on 1: My songs are not about sex but love – Ms Forson

1 on 1: My songs are not about sex but love – Ms Forson

6 days ago
Photo of Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview

Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: