MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1

The Afro Nation festival and Moves Recordings have put together an all-star line-up from across Africa and the diaspora titled Afro Nation Vol 1, a trailblazing first installment in an ongoing collaboration.

Afro Nation Vol 1 features Ice Prince, Vanessa Mdee, Kidi, Slim Kofi, Adekunle Gold, Bisa Kdei, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Medikal, Darkovibes, Kuami Eugene, Boj, Oxlade, Joey B, Kiddblack, and Lighter TOD.

The tape covers the full spectrum of Afrobeats, from the Alte scene, to the bouncy, flute-driven banger of Wata Bam Bam.

This project is the first of its kind; the product of African artists, producers, and managers linking together from all four corners of the Earth and finding common ground in music from the motherland.

Afro Nation Vol 1 traklist

The seamless exchange of music and ideas allowed Moves Recordings to compile tracks that have, for example, been produced in Holland, recorded in Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana, then mixed in London, all in a matter of weeks.

Afro Nation Vol 1 has been released to coincide with Afro Nation Ghana, the next installment of the festival taking place in Accra, December 2019

The next installment of the series, Afro Nation Vol 2, will be recorded at a writing camp in Ghana during the Afro Nation Festival taking place between the 27-30 December 2019in the country’s capital, Accra.

