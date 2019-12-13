Beyonce set to visit Ghana for 'Year of Return'

Reliable sources have disclosed that Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter will be visiting Ghana in December 2019 as part of plans for the country’s Year of Return.

This follows the visit by American rappers TI and Cardi B. Hopefully, Shatta Wale could get a meet and greet session with her upon her arrival.

As part of Mrs Knowles-Carter coming to Ghana, it’s been alleged that some floors at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra have been reserved with changes made to earlier bookings.

Considering the security measures in relation to Cardi B’s visit to Ghana over the weekend, Beyonce’s security detail will be a very difficult one to get through to meet the musician.

However, there will be private meetings and parties for invited guests to interact with Queen B. She is also expected to make a trip to the Cape Coast Castle and have some meetings at the Presidency.

The Ghana Tourism Authority reports having had 750,000 foreign visitors in 2019 despite expecting 500,000 in the year.

With a few weeks left to the end of the year Ghana’s tourism authority expects the numbers to rise to 1 million foreign visitors.

