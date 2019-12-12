Top Stories

Petrah wins 3rd Tv MVAs 'Best Edited Video'; hosts Efya & Adina on 'Number Second'

She beat the likes of Darkovibes, Fancy Gadam, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy among others to win.

Photo Credit: Petrah/Instagram

Manner Records signed female act, Petrah Miriam Tetteh, known in showbiz as Petrah has emerged the winner of the ‘Best Edited Video’ category at the 3rd Tv Music Video Awards.

The ‘Tiaso’ hitmaker saw off competition from Ayesem, D Black, Darkovibes, Dr Cryme, Ephraim, Fancy Gadam, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy.

She emerged as the victor in ‘Best Edited Video’ category with her song titled ‘body’ at the awards ceremony which happened last Saturday 7th December 2019 at the Snap Cinemas in Accra.

Celebrating the win Petrah took to her Instagram page (@IamPetrah) saying;

Petrah recently released her new single dubbed ‘Number Second’ which features female vocal sensations Efya and Adina.

Listen here;

