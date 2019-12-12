Top Stories

Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview

He described Christians who do not play ‘secular’ songs during lovemaking as hypocrites

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 days ago
Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview
Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview Photo Credit: Nacee/Facebook

Renowned music producer and sound engineer, Nana Sei, popularly known as Nacee has made certain controversial revelations that blur the lines between gospel and secular music.

Advertisement

He described Christians who do not play ‘secular’ songs during lovemaking as hypocrites and further confessed that he has stopped working with female gospel musicians in an interview on the Daybreak Hitz show.

To him, lovemaking is part of the necessities of life and since Christians are humans, they should be able to play songs that put them in the mood during such moments.

According to Nacee who believes “gospel songs are for God”, he enjoys playing Highlife musician Kojo Antwi’s ‘Medofo Pa’ during lovemaking which puts him “in a romantic mood.”

Nacee’s latest gospel release

“The Bible says that there’s time for everything so, at the time that you really want to bond with your partner, this is a very sexy moment.

If immediately you are a spiritual person immediately you hear a gospel song during lovemaking, you will lose your fire. It should be romantic songs at that very moment”.

“Christian songs are for God, the songs we use to praise God and also to encourage and inspire ourselves are for certain moments. That is why we are physical beings, when it comes to this body it needs a whole lot of things to move with.

Nacee’s secular hitsong

I normally play cool music from the olden days, we have mid-tempo love songs in the olden days, especially from Ghanaian musicians, one of the songs I can’t stop playing is Kojo Antwi’s “Medo fo pa”, it’s very beautiful so I think we shouldn’t be hypocrites, running away from that”, he said in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM.

He further revealed that he has stopped working late nights with female gospel musicians as most of them are married to pastors who at times get worried and suspicious when their partners are spending late nights in the studious with a successful, handsome and gifted man like Nacee.

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of SK Frimpong tips Takoradi Gospel acts to soon take over the African Gospel music scene

SK Frimpong tips Takoradi Gospel acts to soon take over the African Gospel music scene

4 days ago
Photo of Beyonce set to visit Ghana for 'Year of Return'

Beyonce set to visit Ghana for 'Year of Return'

5 days ago
Photo of MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1

MOVES Recordings & Afro Nation Festival present the Afro Nation Vol 1

5 days ago
Photo of Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: