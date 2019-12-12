Nacee blurs the lines between Gospel and Secular music in latest interview

Renowned music producer and sound engineer, Nana Sei, popularly known as Nacee has made certain controversial revelations that blur the lines between gospel and secular music.

Advertisement

He described Christians who do not play ‘secular’ songs during lovemaking as hypocrites and further confessed that he has stopped working with female gospel musicians in an interview on the Daybreak Hitz show.

To him, lovemaking is part of the necessities of life and since Christians are humans, they should be able to play songs that put them in the mood during such moments.

According to Nacee who believes “gospel songs are for God”, he enjoys playing Highlife musician Kojo Antwi’s ‘Medofo Pa’ during lovemaking which puts him “in a romantic mood.”

Nacee’s latest gospel release

“The Bible says that there’s time for everything so, at the time that you really want to bond with your partner, this is a very sexy moment.

If immediately you are a spiritual person immediately you hear a gospel song during lovemaking, you will lose your fire. It should be romantic songs at that very moment”.

“Christian songs are for God, the songs we use to praise God and also to encourage and inspire ourselves are for certain moments. That is why we are physical beings, when it comes to this body it needs a whole lot of things to move with.

Nacee’s secular hitsong

I normally play cool music from the olden days, we have mid-tempo love songs in the olden days, especially from Ghanaian musicians, one of the songs I can’t stop playing is Kojo Antwi’s “Medo fo pa”, it’s very beautiful so I think we shouldn’t be hypocrites, running away from that”, he said in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM.

He further revealed that he has stopped working late nights with female gospel musicians as most of them are married to pastors who at times get worried and suspicious when their partners are spending late nights in the studious with a successful, handsome and gifted man like Nacee.

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!