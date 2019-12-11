Okyeame Kwame & Solidaridad organise free health screening at Kintampo

Okyeame Kwame and Solidaridad in partnership with the Kintampo College of Health and the Kintampo Government Hospital organised a free Hepatitis B screening and vaccination for the Dawadawa community near Kintampo.

Dawadawa is one of the 53 local communities where Solidaridad is implementing the Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism project (DGM), that seeks to strengthen the capacity of local communities to respond to climate change.

Okyeame Kwame, who is the Climate Change Ambassador for the DGM project, is also passionate about the elimination of Hepatitis B from Ghana by 2030.

For the past years, the Okyeame Kwame Hepatitis ‘B’ Foundation has been offering free screening for people in various parts of the country in partnership with other institutions.

On the occasion of Solidaridad’s 50 year anniversary celebration, Okyeame Kwame partnered with the civil society organization to extend Hepatitis B awareness to the DGM project community.

The community also benefited from awareness of climate change impacts on health and how they can deal with the adverse effects.

Students of the Atlantic Hall of the Kintampo College of Health as well as personnel of the Kintampo Government Hospital were on hand to provide health talks and free screening to the community, who are mainly farmers.

About Solidaridad

This year, the Solidaridad global network is celebrating 50 years of working to improve the lives of farmers, miners, producers, workers and their communities.

Established in 1969, Solidaridad’s work has continuously included innovations for promoting and fostering sustainable economic development in the field of international cooperation.

Now, implementing sustainable solutions around 13 global commodities through eight regional expertise centres, Solidaridad is working to transform markets to make them more inclusive and sustainable in 41 countries.

In West Africa, Solidaridad focuses on improving the wellbeing of farmers, miners and their communities through the promotion of climate-smart agriculture and partnerships.

It has operations in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Through the Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism project (DGM), Solidaridad has increased awareness and deepened knowledge of local communities on climate change and ways to deal with it.

