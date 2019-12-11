Let’s just chew chinchinga & be happy, 'Year of Kebab' not mockery of our queens – Prince Bright

After delivering a nostalgically classic verse and chorus on Sarkodie’s ‘Oofeetsɔ’ hit single, Prince Bright of BukBak fame has responded to accusations laid on him upon the release of his latest single, Year of Khebab.

He is currently being blamed for making a mockery of the female celebrities who thronged Kempinski Hotel to ‘meet and greet’ American rapper Cardi B, stressing that the least he would do is taunting beautiful queens.

Few hours after it was reported that plans for some Ghanaian female celebrities including Afia Schwarzenegger, Hajia4Real, Efia Odo and Becca to have an interaction with Cardi B had foiled, attracting backlash from these celebrities, Bright released a song to that effect.

The song titled, ‘Year of Khebab’ followed numerous trolls on social media and was greeted with mixed reactions from a section of the public.

While some lauded Bright for his swiftness and level of creativity, others criticized him for taking advantage of the situation.

The artiste, however, in an interview with MzGee on 3FM’s ShowBuzz, clarified that he never mocked the female celebrities.

“I’ve always been humorous,” he mentioned. “I felt this is one of the stuff that we do. We put it out just for fun, the next thing I know, it’s all over the place.

One thing I want to put out is, this is not an intention to ridicule our beautiful queens. Most of them are people we have close relations with. I was just having fun.”

On suggestions he should not have meddled in the brouhaha considering his status in the music industry, the rapper said humour has always been a part of him.

He said: “What made me legendary was the fact that I stayed down to earth, humble and humorous. It’s only befitting for me to actually do a chinchinga song. I’m trying to take my career a notch up. Let’s enjoy the humour a little bit. Let’s just chew the chinchinga off and be happy.”

American rapper Cardi B arrived in Ghana on Sunday afternoon for a concert that night. According to reports, she was expected to have had a ‘meet and greet’ session with some selected female celebrities and the media.

However, after waiting for hours, the American star had not shown up. While waiting, a video of Cardi B relaxed by the poolside with a kebab in hand was posted on the rapper’s Instagram page.

This irked some of the Ghanaian celebrities as they took to social media to express their fury.

They argued that it was embarrassing to have waited from 12 pm to 5.30 pm, only to be told the Grammy Award winner will be ready at 8.30 pm.

Cardi B in reaction said apart from not being in the known of the scheduled meeting, she had a stomach upset and was trying to deal with it before her performance at the Accra Sports Stadium.

