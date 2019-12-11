I don't hate Strongman, he just didn't go hard on 'Riddim of the Gods' – Mr Logic

Mr Logic has clarified his statement after Strongman replied him concerning his initial comment that his verse on ‘Riddim of the Gods’ was weak and he will go for EL and Teephlow’s verse instead.

Advertisement

Mr Logic initially indicated on Daybreak Hitz, “Strongman’s verses on ‘Riddim of the Gods’ is weak. I do not want to judge him. Based on punches, I will go for EL, TeePhlow also did great”.

After his comments on Daybreak Hitz, Strongman was hurt by his remarks on his verse on Riddim of the Gods and replied him with a tweet below;

However, Mr Logic has come out to further clarify his initial comments passed on the subject matter in as observed in a tweet by Hitz FM below;

I do not hate @StrongmanBurner. They should stop all this hate tag. He did not go hard on the Riddim of the Gods. Play other Strongman tracks and let's see. It is not from a place of hate. – Mr. Logic. #DaybreakHitz — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) December 11, 2019

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!