I don't hate Strongman, he just didn't go hard on 'Riddim of the Gods' – Mr Logic

Mr Logic has come out to further clarify his initial comments passed on the subject matter

Photo Credit: Awuku Gh

Mr Logic has clarified his statement after Strongman replied him concerning his initial comment that his verse on ‘Riddim of the Gods’ was weak and he will go for EL and Teephlow’s verse instead.

Mr Logic initially indicated on Daybreak Hitz, “Strongman’s verses on ‘Riddim of the Gods’ is weak. I do not want to judge him. Based on punches, I will go for EL, TeePhlow also did great”.

After his comments on Daybreak Hitz, Strongman was hurt by his remarks on his verse on Riddim of the Gods and replied him with a tweet below;

However, Mr Logic has come out to further clarify his initial comments passed on the subject matter in as observed in a tweet by Hitz FM below;

