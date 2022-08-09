fbpx
News Flash

Reverend Prince Nyarko passes on to glory!

His last post was on Aug 6th announcing a fb live ministration

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Reverend Prince Nyarko passes on to glory!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Renowned Gospel music minister, Reverend Prince Nyarko of ‘Hena Ne W’adamfo Pa’ fame has been confirmed to have passed on.

A relative confirmed the devastating news in an interview, Tuesday, without further details.

The cause of his demise is unknown.

Rev. Prince Nyarko was a graduate of Maximillian International University and had three albums to his credit.

He was a married man with two children. Aside from music, he was a missionary, a revivalist and a psalmist.

His last post on Facebook was on August 6, 2022, when he announced he was going to go live in 3 hours for a ministration.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Viral rap duo, G-Migos confirm free delivery of a highly coveted Sarkodie verse on their 'Jigger' tune

Viral rap duo, G-Migos confirm free delivery of a highly coveted Sarkodie verse on their ‘Jigger’ tune

6 days ago
Nii Dowuona: Gospel's latest sensation out with 'Follow You' & 'Fake Identity' singles

Nii Dowuona: Gospel’s latest sensation out with ‘Follow You’ & ‘Fake Identity’ singles

6 days ago
Chance the Rapper shares his most scary yet re-assuring night in Accra!

Chance the Rapper shares his most scary yet re-assuring night in Accra!

7 days ago
Seth Diamond takes on Kwesi Arthur for attempting to copy his music video idea

Seth Diamond takes on Kwesi Arthur for attempting to copy his music video idea

7 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker