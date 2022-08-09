Reverend Prince Nyarko passes on to glory!

Renowned Gospel music minister, Reverend Prince Nyarko of ‘Hena Ne W’adamfo Pa’ fame has been confirmed to have passed on.

A relative confirmed the devastating news in an interview, Tuesday, without further details.

The cause of his demise is unknown.

Rev. Prince Nyarko was a graduate of Maximillian International University and had three albums to his credit.

He was a married man with two children. Aside from music, he was a missionary, a revivalist and a psalmist.

His last post on Facebook was on August 6, 2022, when he announced he was going to go live in 3 hours for a ministration.

