Adolf Tagoe taps up Nii Funny to shame the enemy

Adolf Tagoe, Ghanaian highlife legend, has released a new song featuring talented star Nii Funny titled ‘Henyelo Egbeeshi‘.

The song ‘Henyelo Egbeeshi’, which means ‘The Enemy Has Fallen’, describes how people who despise others have fallen and met an untimely end.

Nii Funny, who is known for producing hit songs across Ghana, lent his voice to the song ahead of the Homowo festival celebrations.

Adolf Tagoe, on the other hand, will release his album before the end of the year.

You’ll enjoy this piece from Adolf Tagoe again because he’s worked with Castro, Sarkodie, Tinny, Kuami Eugene, and others.

