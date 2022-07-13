Freedom! Bwoy Lyrikal will liberate you with new song

Bwoy Lyrikal has finally released the official visuals for his down-tempo Afrobeats song ‘Freedom.’

Bwoy Lyrikal’s freedom speech is about mind, body, and soul liberation. “Free your mind, telling fans to have fun and learn to free the soul.”

Bwoy Lyrikal, on the other hand, believes that everyone faces challenges in life, and his song is meant to motivate and liberate them.

Listen to and stream Freedom here: https://Mulaway.lnk.to/Freedom

