A collaboration with Sark is on! – Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna has given her fans something to ponder over after she hinted at a collaboration with Sarkodie.

Speaking with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Day Break Hitz she was questioned about when she will be having a collaboration with rapper Sarkodie.

“A collaboration with the BET winner is in the works” stated the ‘Towel’ hitmaker, as she prepares for her EP. She went on to say that her EP, which has some great features and should be out in six months.

