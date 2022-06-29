Just In: Shatta Wale pleads guilty to spreading false news; fined GH¢2,000!

Following false fabrications by Shatta Wale of an alleged gun attack on his life in October 2021, an Accra Circuit Court has fined Shatta Wale GH¢2,000 after the Dancehall musician pleaded guilty.

Failure to pay the fine will result in serving a term of three months in prison.

The musician who feigned his death changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at a court sitting on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Graphic.com.gh reports.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, media reports suggested that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unidentified gunmen.

His personal assistant, Nana Dhope, was reported to have confirmed the report to the media saying the incident occurred at East Legon.

The report further said Nana Dhope claimed Shatta Wale was receiving treatment at an unnamed medical facility after he managed to escape from his attackers.

The police subsequently “launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.”

Hours afterwards, Shatta Wale in a social media post said he feigned the attack because of the death prophecy by the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe.

“The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares. So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take action?” he asked.

“This pastor said 18th October Shatta Wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber-crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online?

If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God”, Shatta Wale noted.

He apologised to his fans who were affected by his hoax but was arrested by the police after he turned himself in and spent two nights in police custody.

The musician faced charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic but pleaded not guilty. At a court sitting, Wednesday, Shatta Wale changed his plea to guilty. The court, presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh, consequently read his ruling.

