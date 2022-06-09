fbpx
Sonni Balli is dead!

Rest in power!

Photo Credit: Sonni Balli /Facebook

Information reaching Ghanamusic.com from reliable sources indicate that Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Sonni Balli has passed on.

The cause of death is allegedly due to suffering a cardiac arrest.

He blessed the industry with songs such as Frienemy, When You Are Gone and his monster hit feature on Mary Agyapong’s Ade d33d3.

