Sonni Balli is dead!

Information reaching Ghanamusic.com from reliable sources indicate that Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Sonni Balli has passed on.

The cause of death is allegedly due to suffering a cardiac arrest.

He blessed the industry with songs such as Frienemy, When You Are Gone and his monster hit feature on Mary Agyapong’s Ade d33d3.

