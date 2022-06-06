fbpx
Feli Nuna is the most popular now – Sammy Flex

Photo Credit: Sammy Flex&Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna has been described as the most popular female artist at this current moment by Sammy Flex.

On his famous the Sammy Flex show, the renowned media personality made this statement with much conviction and verve.

This assertion follows the release of her song Towel, and the subsequent furor that has come out of it.

Feli Nuna revealed in the interview that she has been forced to focus on empowering individuals, particularly women, to take very good care of themselves.

