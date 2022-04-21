fbpx
News Flash

New KobbyRockz EP on it’s way

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
New KobbyRockz EP on it's way
Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

After releasing CashOut 3 recently, KobbyRockz has hinted on a new EP dubbed Kwabena Yesu (The Second Coming of KobbyRockz).

This EP is to announce his come back after staying off the industry for some time.

The date and cover art for the EP will soon be out, but for now let’s continue to enjoy his recent release CashOut 3.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Cashout 1 (Freestyle) by KobbyRockz

Video: Cashout 1 (Freestyle) by KobbyRockz

27th August 2021
Warning Shot by KobbyRockz

Video Premiere: Warning Shot by KobbyRockz

6th August 2021
Fela Kuti by KobbyRockz

Video: Fela Kuti by KobbyRockz

28th June 2021
Fela Kuti by KobbyRockz

EP: Fela Kuti by KobbyRockz

23rd June 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker