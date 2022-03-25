fbpx
News Flash

KobbyRockz announces date for CashOut 3

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 30 mins ago
KobbyRockz announces date for CashOut 3
Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

Rapper KobbyRockz, after the release of CashOut 2 has to the demands of his fan announced the date his new song CashOut 3.

The RNC frontline Artiste is into serve his fans with what they requested from him and this depicts his new brand to be unveiled soon to the world.

CashOut 3’s video was directed by King Cyrus Royal and will be released on the 1st of April, 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 30 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale & Medikal reach the 'Cross Roads' on the journey to GoG album!

Shatta Wale & Medikal reach the ‘Cross Roads’ on the journey to GoG album!

4 days ago
Gyakie Graduates!

Gyakie Graduates!

4 days ago
Pappy Kojo blames a 'Delilah' as reason for split with Joey B; exposes Mr Eazi for snubbing him!

Pappy Kojo blames a ‘Delilah’ as reason for split with Joey B; exposes Mr Eazi for snubbing him!

4 days ago
Eva Maria thrills fans at the Coke Zero Launch

Eva Maria thrills fans at the Coke Zero Launch

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker