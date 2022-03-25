KobbyRockz announces date for CashOut 3

Rapper KobbyRockz, after the release of CashOut 2 has to the demands of his fan announced the date his new song CashOut 3.

The RNC frontline Artiste is into serve his fans with what they requested from him and this depicts his new brand to be unveiled soon to the world.

CashOut 3’s video was directed by King Cyrus Royal and will be released on the 1st of April, 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.