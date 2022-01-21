As A Boy: Click Huus takes over the airwaves with new song

Celebrated Kumerican rapper Click Huus has released his debut project for 2022 titled As A Boy.

“As A Boy” is about not faking a lavish lifestyle, but about working very hard and being patient with one’s hustle in order to become a top Guru in one’s game.

The song, produced by Show Down, goes on to give profound advice to all music lovers around the world.

