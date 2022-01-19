Esaias prepares to drop new song on 22nd January

Gospel artist Esaias is counting down the days to the release of his first single for the year 2022 titled New Day.

Born and raised in Kumasi, Dennis Esaias Mensah, A.K.A ESAIAS is a Ghanaian rapper, songwriter and a pioneer of urban gospel music in Ghana.

New Day, an urban gospel fit is produced by Willo Pack and will be released on the 22nd January 2022 on all digital music stores.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.