Esaias prepares to drop new song on 22nd January

Photo Credit: Esaias

Gospel artist Esaias is counting down the days to the release of his first single for the year 2022 titled New Day.

Born and raised in Kumasi, Dennis Esaias Mensah, A.K.A ESAIAS is a Ghanaian rapper, songwriter and a pioneer of urban gospel music in Ghana.

New Day, an urban gospel fit is produced by Willo Pack and will be released on the 22nd January 2022 on all digital music stores.

