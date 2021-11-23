News Flash

Magnus features on TV3 Showbiz Segment

Bo Me Nantew: Magnus out with new song
The giant media firm, during the well curated showbiz news, informed Ghanaians and the rest of the world about Magnus‘ latest song.

According to newscaster (Rowland Walker), the gospel singer is currently promoting his latest song “Bo Me Nantew” in a story titled “Magnus Hopes To Empower Young Generation Through Gospel Music”.

Watch and Enjoy “Bo Me Nantew” featuring Nacee below;

