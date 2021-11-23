Magnus features on TV3 Showbiz Segment

The giant media firm, during the well curated showbiz news, informed Ghanaians and the rest of the world about Magnus‘ latest song.

According to newscaster (Rowland Walker), the gospel singer is currently promoting his latest song “Bo Me Nantew” in a story titled “Magnus Hopes To Empower Young Generation Through Gospel Music”.

Watch and Enjoy “Bo Me Nantew” featuring Nacee below;

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!