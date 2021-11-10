Magnus gets great feedback from fans

In an early morning session on Facebook, Magnus went live on his page to encourage and give hope to users on the social media platform.

The response from fans was incredible, with many praising him for the great work he is doing in the country and others requesting that his song be sent to them privately.

See some reactions from fans below;

Onua France: Amen and Amen

Sandra Mensah Sarbah: Amen🙏

Martin Boadu Danso: Please where can i download the music

Martin Boadu Danso: bro nice sound you do all

Adams Abudu Goni: Wonderful bro

Obaapa Adepa: The oil is working

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!