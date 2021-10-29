Wutah Kobby drops new single; “Twime”

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Daniel Nyarko Morris popularly known as Wutah Kobby has released another great single titled Twime.

Twime by Wutah Kobby (who has three albums to his credit) was produced by EvillNas a US-based producer.

On all Digital Stores: https://ditto.fm/twime_af6a67e25a

As a solo artist, Wutah Kobby has released songs like ‘If I Get’, ‘Tsotsoo’, ‘Ambulance’, ‘Naa Me’ and ‘So far So Good’.

