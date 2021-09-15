News Flash

Fuse ODG recounts UK experience

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Fuse ODG only Ghanaian act ranked 3rd on Spotify's top 10 Most Streamed African artistes!
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fuse ODG has recounted his experience living outside of Ghana by confessing that he fled the nation as a youngster.

During his time in the United Kingdom, he had to adjust to the culture, whiles battling the African stereotype in the society when the white students portrayed him as someone who lived in a forest, he noted.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Serious by Fuse ODG feat. Article Wan & Quamina MP

Video: Serious by Fuse ODG feat. Article Wan & Quamina MP

19th November 2019
Road to Ghana Vol. 1 by Fuse ODG

EP: Road to Ghana Vol. 1 by Fuse ODG

18th November 2019
Osu by Fuse ODG feat. Toyboi

Video: Osu by Fuse ODG feat. Toyboi

14th November 2019
Timeless by Fuse ODG feat. Kwesi Arthur

Video: Timeless by Fuse ODG feat. Kwesi Arthur

8th November 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker