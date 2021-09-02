Magnus makes known his mentor

Gospel artist Magnus has revealed his mentor during an interview on Class FM’s “The Big Show” with host Nana Kwesi.

The gospel singer was asked to mention another artiste that he looks up to, apart from Nacee as a gospel musician.

He revealed that he has been his admirer of Pastor Joe Beecham from back in the day and that explains why he somehow sounds like him in his ministrations.

Magnus is currently promoting his latest hit song ‘Bo Me Nantew’.

