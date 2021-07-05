News Flash

Korshi T & AraTheJay go high on new song

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Korshi T & AraTheJay go high on new song
Korshi T & AraTheJay go high on new song. Photo Credit: Korshi T

Made Men Associates & Soundcrazy Music Asylum present one of the finest Ghanaian Drill Songs you’d hear this week, “HIGH“.

Korshi and Ara, usually R&B/AfroBeats artists, dip their toes in the booming drill genre with their own unique twist on it.

Sprinkling elements of Highlife and HipHop/Rap on this new Street Anthem, Korshi & Ara encourage themselves and their listeners to keep working hard and smart never yielding to the edge to stop.

“HIGH” is a typical “Make lemonade when life gives you lemons” song.

Dig In : https://song.link/i/1573956191

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

It was my beef with Eno Barony that brought her attention in the industry - Sista Afia

It was my beef with Eno Barony that brought her attention in the industry – Sista Afia

5 days ago
King Promise adds an Ecobank deal to his already fabulous 5-star life!

King Promise adds an Ecobank deal to his already fabulous 5-star life!

5 days ago
Grammy certified Stonebwoy shortlisted as Recording Academy member!

Grammy certified Stonebwoy shortlisted as Recording Academy member!

6 days ago
Kofi Kinaata earns bragging rights over Kojo Antwi as the most awarded in the VGMA Songwriter category

Kofi Kinaata earns bragging rights over Kojo Antwi as the most awarded in the VGMA Songwriter category

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker