Korshi T & AraTheJay go high on new song

Made Men Associates & Soundcrazy Music Asylum present one of the finest Ghanaian Drill Songs you’d hear this week, “HIGH“.

Korshi and Ara, usually R&B/AfroBeats artists, dip their toes in the booming drill genre with their own unique twist on it.

Sprinkling elements of Highlife and HipHop/Rap on this new Street Anthem, Korshi & Ara encourage themselves and their listeners to keep working hard and smart never yielding to the edge to stop.

“HIGH” is a typical “Make lemonade when life gives you lemons” song.

Dig In : https://song.link/i/1573956191

