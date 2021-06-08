Q talks about betrayals on You No Try

After enjoying 3 weeks and counting at number 2 on Aftown Music’s Top 50 R&B chart with Trips To Japan, Q is out with a brand new video.

The rapper/singer/producer in his new video titled “You No Try” talks about betrayals and comebacks.

The video song was written and performed by Q (also known as Q_tbg or Nii Dodoo Otoo), the song was produced by Mazbeatz DLR, mixed and mastered by Lukas Walter (TMS).

The video was directed and shot by Moshutter.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!