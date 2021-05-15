News Flash

iOna Reine’s Obra nominated for Ghana Music Awards USA

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 57 mins ago
Photo Credit: iOna Reine/Instagram

Ghanaian songstress iOna Reine’s Obra single has been nominated for Highlife Song of the category for the 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Awards, USA.

iOna Reine has in the past year generated a lot of buzz for herself through her visibility and her iOna EP, hence the recognition by the scheme

The second edition of the awards scheme organized by Don’s Music Production in partnership with Highlife Media USA focuses on “encouraging and recognizing Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora, especially in the US to actively participate in promoting and celebrating Ghana music.”

