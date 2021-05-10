J Darko debuts with ‘Letter To Mama’ feat. Tulenkey

‘Letter To Mama’ is J Darko‘s official debut single featuring rapper Tulenkey. It’s a very sensitive song for mothers which comes with visual to add more contrast to the storyline of the song.

Click link to stream and download – https://linktr.ee/JDarko

It combines elements of afrobeat and highlife and seeks to appeal to mothers of the past, present, and future generations. It was produced by none other than MOG Beats.

Connect with J Darko on all socials:

IG: @iamjdarko

Twitter: @_JDarko

Facebook: George Joojo Darko

