News Flash

J Darko debuts with ‘Letter To Mama’ feat. Tulenkey

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
J Darko debuts with 'Letter To Mama' feat. Tulenkey
J Darko debuts with 'Letter To Mama' feat. Tulenkey

‘Letter To Mama’ is J Darko‘s official debut single featuring rapper Tulenkey. It’s a very sensitive song for mothers which comes with visual to add more contrast to the storyline of the song.

Click link to stream and downloadhttps://linktr.ee/JDarko

It combines elements of afrobeat and highlife and seeks to appeal to mothers of the past, present, and future generations. It was produced by none other than MOG Beats.

Connect with J Darko on all socials:
IG: @iamjdarko
Twitter: @_JDarko
Facebook: George Joojo Darko

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Fix what? Specify! - Medikal comments on #FixTheCountry trend

Fix what? Specify! – Medikal comments on #FixTheCountry trend

4 days ago
Youngtrepreneurs to hold music production workshop in July

Youngtrepreneurs to hold music production workshop in July

5 days ago
Rebecca Atanga: The world's first female Kologo player from Northern Ghana

Rebecca Atanga: The world’s first female Kologo player from Northern Ghana

5 days ago
The wait is over! The 'Lion' Akesse Brempong to roar with MOGmusic on; Yahweh (Song of Moses)

The wait is over! The ‘Lion’ Akesse Brempong to roar with MOGmusic on; Yahweh (Song of Moses)

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker