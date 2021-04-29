News Flash

KobbyRockz prepares for Fela Kuti EP in June

Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

Rapper KobbyRockz, after the release of his love-themed Odo EP in February 2021, is set to release another 4-track EP titled Fela Kuti.

Expected to be released on 23rd June, 2021, the Fela Kuti EP is a hiphop themed project that fully exploits the Ghanaian rap music scene with references and influences from Fela Kuti.

