Q announces Joog Twice!

Angry Panda Music Group signed artist Q is set to become the lastest star in the Ghanaian music industry with his debut song for 2021.

Known in real life as Nii Dodoo Otoo, the new musician has shown himself as a promising artist due to his quality work rate, lyrical quality, hard work, and humbleness in the music industry.

Q will officially release his debut song “Joog Twice” which will feature FRD on February 17th.

