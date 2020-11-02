Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

Samini has in a series of tweets hinted on his choice of a political party in the impending December 7th elections.

In a teaser posted by both Samini and the President of the republic across social media, a blurred facial imprint of what looks like the Reggae/Dancehall legend is seen amidst the National Patriotic Party’s official blue, white and red colors.

It could be recalled that the High Grade Family boss one time on twitter was engaged in a heavy banter with the National Democratic Congress’ aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon who doubles up as an actor, John Dumelo.

These are challenging times for the world. My Voice, My Vote will support Leadership that has empathy and serves to create a hopeful future for the next generation #kpoyaka pic.twitter.com/hCHZsaN8aH — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 2, 2020

The banter was over the alleged 4-wheel drive that was gifted to him by ex-president Mahama and how he was trying to pull a fast one by having it changed in order to swerve the recall that Akuffo Addo had initiated when he came into power.

What do you think of his decision and who are you likely to vote for as Ghana goes to the polls come December 7th?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!