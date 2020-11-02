News Flash

Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

His main reason is due to the NPP's Free SHS initiative

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 14 mins ago
Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!
Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon! Photo Credit: Samini /Twitter

Samini has in a series of tweets hinted on his choice of a political party in the impending December 7th elections.

In a teaser posted by both Samini and the President of the republic across social media, a blurred facial imprint of what looks like the Reggae/Dancehall legend is seen amidst the National Patriotic Party’s official blue, white and red colors.

It could be recalled that the High Grade Family boss one time on twitter was engaged in a heavy banter with the National Democratic Congress’ aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon who doubles up as an actor, John Dumelo.

The banter was over the alleged 4-wheel drive that was gifted to him by ex-president Mahama and how he was trying to pull a fast one by having it changed in order to swerve the recall that Akuffo Addo had initiated when he came into power.

What do you think of his decision and who are you likely to vote for as Ghana goes to the polls come December 7th?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 14 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of DJ Ebro features Mike Akox on the Ebro show

DJ Ebro features Mike Akox on the Ebro show

5 days ago
Photo of Triple threat! Shatta Wale joins Stonebwoy, Samini on one stage this Sunday!

Triple threat! Shatta Wale joins Stonebwoy, Samini on one stage this Sunday!

6 days ago
Photo of Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name

Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name

6 days ago
Photo of Dee Wills advices the youth against drug abuse; drops a viral freestyle

Dee Wills advices the youth against drug abuse; drops a viral freestyle

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker