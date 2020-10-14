Rebo Tribe out with Protocol

After teasing Ghanaians with the soothing ‘Alté Flow’, Rebo Tribe have dropped a new tune ‘Protocol‘, off their soon to be released tape.

The song features Kwame Yesu, Endiz and Kojo Trip and was produced by Quamina MP and is available on all digital platforms.

This is the first single they have released off their soon coming tape, “Rebo Tape Vol. 1”.

