Don Elvi gives thanks on his latest song

Don Elvi, Corazon Entertainment signee and Frontline artist known for producing back to back hits such as Balling and Big Drip, has dropped a new song.

Titled Thanksgiving the new song is gratitude to God and his fans based on his struggles, hustle, and how far he has gotten in his music career.

The rapper in his new project switched from Hip-Hop to Afro-Gospel song. The banger was produced by Apya.

