ShugaLord to premiere new song this weekend. Photo Credit: Kri8 Music

ShugaLord will, over the weekend, host a listening party for his new song that he expects to captivate the hearts of the Ghanaian music consumer with.

Titled Fantasy, the song is the fourth song among a list of exciting releases by the Afrobeats artist following off from Mede3, Caro and Shakara.

The official release of the Kri8 Music-signed artist’s song will be on Friday 2nd October, 2020 with the premiere party happening on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

