Blezdee welcomes to Kumerica with new song

Blezdee has dropped a song that talks about the Kumerican lifestyle, their way of living, their culture, women, and more in the new project.

Titled Welcome To Kumerica featuring Flowking Stone, sees Blezdee point out the significant wealth in the country as its the main source of wealthy people coming from Kumasi.

This legendary song was produced by Tubhani Muzik.

