News Flash

Confirmed! Ras Kuuku recruited for Asaase Sound Clash this Saturday!

Who will he be clashing with? Stay tuned!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Confirmed! Ras Kuuku recruited for Asaase Sound Clash this Saturday!
Confirmed! Ras Kuuku recruited for Asaase Sound Clash this Saturday! Photo Credit: Asaase Radio

You heard it here first! Ras Kuuku joins the Asaase Sound Clash this Saturday alongside Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy!

The real question is who would the reigning VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year be clashing with?

Keep your fingers crossed as we keep you updated on this new development.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Samini spotted in legendary Phase One studio in Canada

Samini spotted in legendary Phase One studio in Canada

3 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy flaunts Grammy Participation Certificate

Stonebwoy flaunts Grammy Participation Certificate

3 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 36: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 36: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of Vacs: The multi-talented hitmaking Artiste/Producer

Vacs: The multi-talented hitmaking Artiste/Producer

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker