DJ Quest compiles mixtape of Eno Barony’s smash songs

DJ Quest has released a splendid DJ Mix of Eno Barony to give the fanatics of the female rapper a feel of all her top-notch songs.

The compilation put together by DJ Quest features some singles of the “King Of Queens” like; Fear No Man, Beauty and the Beast, Dawa, Touch Your Body among others.

Barony in real-life Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom is gearing towards releasing another album titled “Ladies First”.

