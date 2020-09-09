News Flash

DJ Quest compiles mixtape of Eno Barony’s smash songs

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
DJ Quest compiles mixtape of Eno Barony's smash songs
DJ Quest compiles mixtape of Eno Barony's smash songs. Photo Credit: DJ Quest

DJ Quest has released a splendid DJ Mix of Eno Barony to give the fanatics of the female rapper a feel of all her top-notch songs.

The compilation put together by DJ Quest features some singles of the “King Of Queens” like; Fear No Man, Beauty and the Beast, Dawa, Touch Your Body among others.

Barony in real-life Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom is gearing towards releasing another album titled “Ladies First”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of GhanaMusic.com’s Nii Atakora Mensah gets 2020 RTP Awards nomination

GhanaMusic.com’s Nii Atakora Mensah gets 2020 RTP Awards nomination

6 days ago
Photo of Video: Enough Is Enough by Eno Barony feat. Wendy Shay

Video: Enough Is Enough by Eno Barony feat. Wendy Shay

6 days ago
Photo of Producer JMJ touts Dancehall acts over Highlife acts

Producer JMJ touts Dancehall acts over Highlife acts

7 days ago
Photo of Jayana schools Gospel acts on visual brand identity

Jayana schools Gospel acts on visual brand identity

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker