Joining forces together with King Promise, Ghanaian Superstar Ofori Amponsah may have just released a hit single titled Shocker.

Shocker is the third single off Ofori Amponsah’s upcoming album “Million Dollar“, which will be released on the 11 of September 2020.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!