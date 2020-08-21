Pandemic: Izzik releases second project for 2020

Izzik is here to prove that he is among the future of African music industry as he serves his second project of the year titled Pandemic.

The 3-track EP of 3 tracks is filled with Hiphop & Trap offerings from Izzik who still has more music lined up for the year despite the coronavirus pandemic the young artist is on a mission to stake his claim as one to watch out for.

Stream/Download Pandemic – https://distroplug.ffm.to/izzik-pandemic

Follow @Izzikofficial on all his social media handles

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!