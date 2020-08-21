News Flash

Pandemic: Izzik releases second project for 2020

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 mins ago
Pandemic: Izzik releases second project for 2020
Pandemic: Izzik releases second project for 2020. Photo Credit: Izzik

Izzik is here to prove that he is among the future of African music industry as he serves his second project of the year titled Pandemic.

The 3-track EP of 3 tracks is filled with Hiphop & Trap offerings from Izzik who still has more music lined up for the year despite the coronavirus pandemic the young artist is on a mission to stake his claim as one to watch out for.

Stream/Download Pandemichttps://distroplug.ffm.to/izzik-pandemic

Follow @Izzikofficial on all his social media handles

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Stonebwoy proves maturity; apologizes to Angelo

Stonebwoy proves maturity; apologizes to Angelo

4 days ago
Photo of 7-times Sarkodie and Shatta Wale were on one song

7-times Sarkodie and Shatta Wale were on one song

4 days ago
Photo of Watch Sarkodie’s Black Love virtual concert

Watch Sarkodie’s Black Love virtual concert

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker