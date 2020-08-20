News Flash

Mugeez is my role model – J Spice

New artist J Spice, a sensational crooner, has revealed his star role model, who has been his inspiration, during an online conversation.

Speaking in an online interview, the fast-rising artist revealed that Mugeez of R2Bees has all these years been his role model.

Although in Ghana, Mugeez has been called out as the top vocalist in Ghana having back to back hits from their announcement as a group, individual to date.

J Spice is currently promoting his song “Brother Man”.

